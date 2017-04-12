Notice to creditors, 4-12-17

STATE OF MICHIGAN FILE NO:

PROBATE COURT 2015-366, 389-DE

COUNTY OF OAKLAND

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Decedent’s Estate

Estate of William Trout. Date of Birth: 4/5/1930

TO ALL CREDITORS:

NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, William Trout, died 3/4/

2015

Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate

will be forever barred unless presented to Jon B. Munger, personal

representative or proposed personal representative to both the probate

court at 1200 N. Telegraph Rd., Pontiac, MI 48341 and the named

personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of

this notice.

April 6, 2017

Munger & Associates, P.C.

Jon B. Munger P54736 Jon B. Munger

4545 Clawson Tank Dr, Ste 100 4545 Clawson Tank Dr, Ste 100

Clarkston, MI 48346 Clarkston, MI 48346

248.618.1200 248.618.1200