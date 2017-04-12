Notice to creditors, 4-12-17

STATE OF MICHIGAN FILE NO:
PROBATE COURT 2015-366, 389-DE
COUNTY OF OAKLAND
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Decedent’s Estate
Estate of William Trout. Date of Birth: 4/5/1930
TO ALL CREDITORS:
NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, William Trout, died 3/4/
2015
Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate
will be forever barred unless presented to Jon B. Munger, personal
representative or proposed personal representative to both the probate
court at 1200 N. Telegraph Rd., Pontiac, MI 48341 and the named
personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of
this notice.
April 6, 2017
Munger & Associates, P.C.
Jon B. Munger P54736 Jon B. Munger
4545 Clawson Tank Dr, Ste 100 4545 Clawson Tank Dr, Ste 100
Clarkston, MI 48346 Clarkston, MI 48346
248.618.1200 248.618.1200
STATE OF MICHIGAN FILE NO: