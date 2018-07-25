Notice of election

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE

To the Qualified Electors of the Charter Township of Independence, County of Oakland:

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that a State Primary Election will be held in the Charter Township of Independence, County of Oakland on Tuesday, August 7, 2018 from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. for the purpose of nominating candidates for the following offices:

STATE: Governor

CONGRESSIONAL: United States Senator; Representative in Congress – 8th District;

LEGISLATIVE: State Senator – 12th District; Representative in State Legislature – 43rd District;

COUNTY: County Commissioner Districts 1st and 4th;

AND for the purpose of electing:

Delegates to the County Convention of the Republican, Democratic and Libertarian parties;

and for the purpose of voting on the following Township proposals:

POLICE SERVICES operating MILLAGE

Shall the Charter Township of Independence be authorized to levy up to 2.8678 mills for a period of five (5) years, starting with the December 2018 levy, for the purpose of continuing to provide police services in the Township?

In 2014, the voters approved a millage for the above-stated purposes in the amount of 2.95 mills. That 2014 millage expired in 2017. Approval of the above proposal would allow the Township to levy up to 2.8678 mills (being a continuation of the previously authorized police millage) as new additional millage to replace the expired millage for purposes of continuing to provide police services in the Township. Approval of this proposal would allow a tax limitation increase of approximately $2.87 per $1,000 of taxable value on all taxable property in the Township. It is estimated that this proposal would result in the authorization to collect $4,542,091 in the first year if approved and levied. It is estimated that 99.13% of the annual millage revenue would be disbursed to the Charter Township of Independence for police services and, as required by law, 0.87% (8.7 tenths of one percent) would be disbursed to the Township’s Sashabaw Road Corridor Improvement Authority. The amount disbursed to the Sashabaw Road Corridor Improvement Authority shall be collected solely from properties located in the Sashabaw Road Corridor Improvement Authority District.

Yes

No

RENEWAL OF SAFETY PATH MILLAGE

Shall the Charter Township of Independence be authorized to continue the previously authorized levy of up to .4320 mills for a period of ten (10) years, starting with the December 2019 levy, for purposes of continuing the safety path program, including the construction and maintenance of safety paths and the acquisition of rights-of-way for such purposes?

This proposed millage is a renewal of previously authorized millage approved by the voters in 2008 for the above-stated purposes. Approval of this proposal would renew a tax limitation increase of approximately $.43 per $1,000 of taxable value on all taxable property in the Township. It is estimated that this proposal would result in the authorization to collect $684,212 in the first year if approved and levied. It is estimated that 99.13% of the annual millage revenue would be disbursed to the Charter Township of Independence for safety path purposes and, as required by law, 0.87% (8.7 tenths of one percent) would be disbursed to the Township’s Sashabaw Road Corridor Improvement Authority. The amount disbursed to the Sashabaw Road Corridor Improvement Authority shall be collected solely from properties located in the Sashabaw Road Corridor Improvement Authority District.

Yes

No

The polling place locations for said election are as follows:

The election will be conducted in the following voting precincts:

PRECINCT # POLLING LOCATION

1 St. Trinity Lutheran Church – 7925 Sashabaw Road

2 First Congregational Church – 5449 Clarkston Road

3 Carriage House @ Clintonwood Park – 6000 Clarkston Road

4 Clarkston Independence District Library – 6495 Clarkston Road

5 Calvary Evangelical Lutheran Church – 6805 Bluegrass

6 Clarkston Community Church – 6300 Clarkston Road

7 Oakland Woods Baptist Church – 5628 Maybee Road

Harvestland Church – 5848 Clintonville Road

10 & 11 Mt. Zion Church – 4900 Maybee Road

12 Lakeview Room @ Bay Court Park – 6970 Andersonville Road

13 Senior Community Center @ Clintonwood Park – 6000 Clarkston Road

For assistance in determining the accessibility of the polling place locations and the availability of voting instructions in alternative formats such as audio and Braille, please contact the Township Clerk’s office.

Absent voter ballots may be obtained by contacting:

Township Clerk

Charter Township of Independence

6483 Waldon Center Dr.

Clarkston, Michigan 48346

The Clerk, or the Clerk’s designee, will be available in the Clerk’s office on the Saturday preceding the election, August 4, 2018 from 8:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. the deadline for requesting an absentee ballot which will be mailed.

For names of candidates or any other information, please contact the Township Clerk’s Office at (248) 625-5113.

Barbara A. Pallotta, CMC

Township Clerk

PUBLISHED & POSTED: Wednesday, July 25, 2018