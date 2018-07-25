NOTICE OF ELECTION

City of Clarkston

To the Qualified Electors of the City of Clarkston, County of Oakland:

Notice is hereby given that a Primary Election will be held in the City of Clarkston, County of Oakland on Tuesday, August 7, 2018 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. for the purpose of Electing candidates for the following offices:

Governor, United States Senator, Representative in Congress (8th District), State Senator (12th District), State Legislature (43rd District), County Commissioner (4th District), Delegate to County Convention.

The polling place locations for said election are as follows:

PRECINCT # 1, City of Clarkston, 375 Depot St, Clarkston MI 48346

For assistance in determining the accessibility of the polling place locations and the availability of voting instructions in alternative formats such as audio and Braille, please contact the City of Clarkston clerk’s office.

Persons wishing to obtain an absentee ballot may do so by contacting the City of Clarkston clerk’s office. The Clerk, or their designee, will be available in the Clerk’s Office on the Saturday preceding the election, August 4, 2018, from 9 until 2:00 p.m., the deadline for requesting an absentee ballot which will be mailed.

For names of candidates, or any other information, please contact the City of Clarkston Clerk’s Office at 248-625-1559.

Sandy Miller, City of Clarkston, Clerk