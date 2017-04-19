state of michigan FILE NO:

probate court 2017-376,150-DM

county of oakland

notice to creditors

Decedent’s Estate

Estate of MADELINE MARIE MOTEER, Date of Birth: 12/06/1928

TO ALL CREDITORS:

NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Madeline Marie McTeer, died 3/07/2017

Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Michelle McTeer Wisniewski, personal representative or to both the probate court at 1200 N. Telegraph Rd., Pontiac, and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.

4/12/2017

Kathryn M. Caruso (P44723) MICHELLE MCTEER WISNIEWSKI

6480 Citation Drive 218 North Main Street

Clarkston, MI 48346 Clarkston, MI 48346

248/625-0600 248-770-0290