state of michigan FILE NO:
probate court 2017-376,150-DM
county of oakland
notice to creditors
Decedent’s Estate
Estate of MADELINE MARIE MOTEER, Date of Birth: 12/06/1928
TO ALL CREDITORS:
NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Madeline Marie McTeer, died 3/07/2017
Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Michelle McTeer Wisniewski, personal representative or to both the probate court at 1200 N. Telegraph Rd., Pontiac, and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.
4/12/2017
Kathryn M. Caruso (P44723) MICHELLE MCTEER WISNIEWSKI
6480 Citation Drive 218 North Main Street
Clarkston, MI 48346 Clarkston, MI 48346
248/625-0600 248-770-0290
