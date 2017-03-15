Notice to creditors

state of michigan FILE NO:
probate court 2017-375, 355-de
county of oakland
notice to creditors
Decedent’s Estate
Estate of Nicholas Rudolph Secan, Deceased. Date of birth: 4/19/1928
TO ALL CREDITORS:
NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Nicholas Rudolph Secan, Deceased, died September 24, 2016.
Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Barbara Lockshaw, personal representative or to both the probate court at 1200 N. Telegraph Rd., Pontiac, and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.
SHAUN B. ISGRIGG, JR. P-78232 Barbara Lockshaw
2745 Pontiac Lake Road 6153 Barker Circle
Waterford, Michigan 48328 Waterford, Michigan 48329
(248) 682-8800 (248) 886-0254

