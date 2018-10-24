Nov. 6 election

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE

NOTICE OF ELECTION

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 6, 2018 GENERAL ELECTION

To the Qualified Electors of the Charter Township of Independence, County of Oakland:

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that a State General Election will be held in the Charter Township of Independence, County of Oakland on Tuesday, November 6, 2018 from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. for the purpose of electing candidates for the following offices:

STATE: Governor and Lieutenant Governor, Secretary of State, Attorney General;

CONGRESSIONAL: United States Senator; Representative in Congress – 8th District;

LEGISLATIVE: State Senator – 12th District; Representative in State Legislature – 43rd District;

STATE BOARDS: Member of the State Board of Education, Regent of the University of Michigan, Trustee of Michigan State University, Governor of Wayne State University;

COUNTY: County Commissioner – 1st District, County Commissioner – 4th District;

JUDICIAL: Justice of Supreme Court (8 Year), Judge of Court of Appeals – 2nd District (Incumbent Position), Judge of Court of Appeals – 2nd District (Incumbent Position Term Ending 01/01/2021), Judge of Circuit Court – 6th Circuit (Incumbent Position); Judge of Circuit Court – 6th Circuit (Non-Incumbent Position), Judge of Circuit Court – 6th Circuit (New Judgeship), Judge of Probate Court (Incumbent Position)

COMMUNITY COLLEGE: Board of Trustees Member, Oakland Community College;

LOCAL SCHOOL DISTRICT: Board Member Clarkston Community Schools (6 Year), Board Member Lake Orion Community School District (4 Year), Board Member Waterford School District (6 Year);

AND for the purpose of voting on the following proposals:

PROPOSAL 18-1

A proposed initiated law to authorize and legalize possession, use and cultivation of marijuana products by individuals who are at least 21 years of age and older, and commercial sales of marijuana through state-licensed retailers

PROPOSAL 18-2

A proposed constitutional amendment to establish a commission of citizens with exclusive authority to adopt district boundaries for the Michigan Senate, Michigan House of Representatives and U.S. Congress, every 10 years

PROPOSAL 18-3

A proposal to authorize automatic and Election Day voter registration, no-reason absentee voting, and straight ticket voting; and add current legal requirements for military and overseas voting and post-election audits to the Michigan Constitution

INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP

ROAD INFRASTRUCTURE IMPROVEMENT MILLAGE

LAKE ORION COMMUNITY SCHOOLS

COUNTY OF OAKLAND

STATE OF MICHIGAN

SCHOOL IMPROVEMENT BOND PROPOSITION

The polling place locations for said election are as follows:

The election will be conducted in the following voting precincts:

PRECINCT # POLLING LOCATION

1 St. Trinity Lutheran Church –

7925 Sashabaw Road

2 First Congregational Church –

5449 Clarkston Road

3 Carriage House @ Clintonwood Park –

6000 Clarkston Road

4 Clarkston Independence District Library –

6495 Clarkston Road

5 Calvary Evangelical Lutheran Church –

6805 Bluegrass

6 Clarkston Community Church –

6300 Clarkston Road

7 Oakland Woods Baptist Church –

5628 Maybee Road

8 Maranatha Baptist Church –

5790 Flemings Lake Road

9 Harvestland Church – 5848 Clintonville Road

10 & 11 Mt. Zion Church – 4900 Maybee Road

12 Lakeview Room @ Bay Court Park –

6970 Andersonville Road

13 Senior Community Center @ Clintonwood Park –

6000 Clarkston Road

For assistance in determining the accessibility of the polling place locations and the availability of voting instructions in alternative formats such as audio and Braille, please contact the Township Clerk’s office.

Persons wishing to obtain an absentee ballot may do so by contacting the Charter Township of Independence Clerk’s office. The Clerk, or the Clerk’s designee, will be available in the Clerk’s office on the Saturday preceding the election, November 3, 2018 from 8:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., the deadline for requesting an absentee ballot which will be mailed.

For names of candidates, full text of proposals or any other information, please contact the Township Clerk’s Office at (248) 625-5113.

Barbara A. Pallotta, CMC

Township Clerk

PUBLISHED & POSTED: Wednesday, October 24, 2018