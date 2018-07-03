Nov election

PUBLIC NOTICE

City of the Village of Clarkston

Artemus M Pappas Village Hall

375 Depot Rd.

Clarkston, MI 48346

Nominating petition deadline for the November 06, 2018 General Election

Registered voters in the City of the Village of Clarkston will be electing one (1) Mayor and three (3) City Council members for a two year term at an election held on Tuesday November 6, 2018.

Nominating petitions for the above named positions are available from the City Clerk at 375 Depot St and are due to be completed and returned to the Clerk on or before 4:00 PM on Tuesday July 24, 2018. Petitions shall be signed by not less than twenty nor more than forty registered electors in the City of the Village of Clarkston.

PETITIONS RECEIVED AFTER 4:PM JULY 24, 2018 CANNOT BE ACCEPTED.

Also required is an Affidavit of Identity available from the City Clerk.

Write in candidates must file a Declaration of Intent, available from the City Clerk no later than 4:00 PM Friday October 26, 2018.

City Clerk, Sandy Miller