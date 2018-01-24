NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING

AND ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

OAKLAND CONSERVATION DISTRICT

To all residents of the Oakland Conservation District, notice is hereby given that on the 28th day of March, 2018, at the Lookout Lodge, in the town of Waterford located at 1702 Scott Lake Rd. Waterford, MI 48328, an Annual Meeting and Directors Election will be held. On the l’ day of February 2018 being at least 45 days prior to the date of the Annual Meeting, absentee ballots are available for voting in the election by writing to or calling the Conservation District Office located at 7150 Dixie Hwy. Suite #2, Clarkston, M1.48346, phone number 248-922-7822, during the regular business hours of the District which are between the hours of 9:00 am and 4:30 pm. For more information regarding time and costs, please call the number listed above. RSVP is required.

Residents are individuals of legal age who can demonstrate residency in the Conservation District via one piece of identification.

Patrick Costello, Director

Oakland Conservation District

OAKLAND CONSERVATION DISTRICT’S SPRING TREE SALE

The Oakland Conservation District’s Spring Tree & Shrub Sale is scheduled for April 28, 2018 at the Waterford Oaks Greenhouse with pick up between 10:00 am – 2:00 pm. Trees and shrubs offered are bare root. For more information, please call 248-9227822 or go to www.oaklandconservationdistrict.org.