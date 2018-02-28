Obit – Nancy Hanna

Nancy Windiate Hanna, passed in her De Pere, WI home on February 24, 2018. Nancy, formerly of Clarkston, MI, Janesville, WI, and Flint, MI, finally lost her battle with cancer.

She is survived by her husband of 46 years Gary, daughter Kelly (Shane Romenesko), son Kirk (Faith), her beloved grandson, Haiden, her grand-dogs, Kolt and Miller, and the rest of the 33-member Hanna family. Born in Flint, MI, she was the daughter of the late George and Avorita Windiate.

She loved teaching at Flint Hamady High School and Janesville Parker High School and retired in 2012 after 40 years from HHS. She enjoyed keeping in contact with many of her former students and they all had access to her via social media. She was a long-time member of PEO Chapters in Flint, MI, Janesville, WI, Clarkston, MI, and Green Bay, WI. While attending Central Michigan University in 1968 through 1972, Nancy became a member of Sigma Kappa Sorority. She also served as a Senior Ski Patroller with the Mount Holly, MI and Cascade Mountain, WI Ski Patrols for over 20 years. Nancy also became the first female Commodore of the Lake Fenton Sail Club in 1984 where she and Gary raced their Hobie Cat. She enjoyed working concessions at football and basketball games and fundraising at the Buick Open for the Clarkston Athletic Boosters during the past 25+ years. Because we have a dear niece and great niece with Type 1 diabetes, Nancy also loved volunteering at JDRF Fundraisers and traveled to several states to help with JDRF bike ride and golf events in support of Ellies Elephants JDRF Team.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Unity Hospice of Green Bay, WI for the excellent care during the last few months and to Aurora Vince Lombardi Cancer Clinic for their superb treatment and care the past few years. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to either Unity Hospice, Green Bay (www.unityhospice.org) or JDRF (www.jdrf.org).

A service honoring Nancy will take place at Clarkston United Methodist Church on March 31, 2018. Visitation starts at 10AM with the service starting at 11AM. Nancy requested that attendees wear her favorite color, Yellow, for the service. In Nancy’s own words “Fire Up Chips! Go Blue! and Go Pack GO!”

Please visit www.simplycremationgb.com to share a condolence with the family.