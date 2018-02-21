Open auditions for ‘Leading Ladies’ on stage

Clarkston Village Players hosts open auditions for their May 2018 production of “Leading Ladies” by Ken Ludwig at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 25, and Tuesday, Feb. 27, at Depot Theatre, 4861 White Lake Road.

Auditioners read from selected scenes. Scripts will be provided. Actors must be 18 years old or older, and are free to attend one or both auditions.

In the comedy romance farce, two out-of-work British actors pose as lost nieces of an elderly rich woman in York, Pa., in order to get her inheritance. Performance dates are May 4-6, 11-13, 17-19.

The eight characters in the play include men and women from 20s to 60s or older. For more information, contact Director Jim Hoxsey at 248-763-1128 or jjhoxsey@comcast.net, or Producer Karen McClellan at 248-462-3074 or kmcclella@yahoo.com.