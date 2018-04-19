Opening spring with streak

BY WENDI REARDON PRICE

Clarkston News Sports Writer

The Clarkston Girls Varsity Lacrosse team opened their season with three wins scoring in the double digits as they have kept their opponents in the single digits.

The Wolves posted a 13-9 win over Waterford Kettering in their recent game last Friday.

“We came in assuming they were going to be a good team and they were,” said Coach Rachel Vickers. “They had a really good offense – they had two really key players, but we have been working really hard on our defense and it did a lot for us today.”

The first half closed with a 6-6 tie after the Captains scored two goals in the last three minutes.

Elizabeth Oda opened the second half to pull the Wolves back into the lead with 21:23 remaining in the game, starting a five-point run.

Claire Austin scored 32 seconds later after Clarkston took control of the ball at faceoff. Kaitlyn Bridger scored the next three goals, with two of them 40 seconds within each other, to put the score 11-6.

Waterford Kettering closed the gap by one with nine minutes remaining in the game but it was met with another goal from Bridger.

“The second half they knew they needed to step it up on offense,” said Vickers. “They needed to pass a little more. They switched their midfields and attacks which did a lot for them. Their communication did a lot for them all around. They were nervous before they came in, and they were a little bit more comfortable in the second half.”

The Wolves won their home opener over Fenton last Wednesday, 22-6.

“It was phenomenal to win by that many points,” Vickers said. “It was so awesome to see all of the players who normally sit on the bench were able to go in and we had 6-7 girls right off the bench score a goal.”

The girls opened the season with a 12-5 win over Stoney Creek, March 29.

They host Lake Orion on Wednesday, head to Royal Oak on Friday and are back home on Monday.

“We like to assume all teams are good,” Vickers said, looking ahead. “We haven’t really looked at the competition for next week. We are just going to continue on working on passing and our defense. Hopefully it will carry us into two wins.”