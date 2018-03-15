Optimists honor Students of the Year

Clarkston Area Optimists honored three students with 2018 Students of the Year awards – Layla Jordan of Andersonville Elementary; Hannah Budzynski of Clarkston Elementary; and Emma Tisdall of North Sashabaw Elementary.

The students, their teachers and principals, as well as family were invited to breakfast at the Feb. 28 Optimist morning meeting. The principals and teachers shared the students’ achievements and good endeavors they have been involved in at their school. The students were presented Good Citizen plaques in their honor.

Optimist Student of the Year is an honor presented to one student from each school in the Clarkston Community Schools district and Everest Academy by the Clarkston Area Optimist Club.

Teachers and principals choose one student at elementary, middle school, junior high and high school levels based on their leadership, friendship to other students, academic endeavors, and attributes that are similar to the Optimist Creed.

– Joette Kunse