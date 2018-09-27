Optimists target park for help

Clarkston Area Optimist Club President Chandler Fleming cuts the ribbon to dedicate the new archery range, with the help of fellow Optimists and Oakland County Parks and Recreation employees. Photo by Phil Custodio

Oakland County Parks and Recreation and Clarkston Area Optimist Club dedicated a new archery field at Independence Oaks County Park, 9501 Sashabaw Road, with a ribbon cutting and some target shooting, Sept. 19.

The Optimist Club supported the project with a $6,800 grant earlier this year. The funds were used to create the new range and purchase equipment.

Plans for the range, a former ball diamond, include introductory lessons, programming for summer camps, Boy and Girl Scout badge programs, groups using Camp Wilderness at the park, family programs, along with supervised open range times.

The Optimist Club supports programs aimed at strengthening youth and community.

For more information, call 248-858-0916 or check OaklandCountyParks.com.