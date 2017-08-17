Outgoing performances at camp





Kids took over the stage last week at Clarkston High School during Musical Theatre Camp.

The campers, going into third through seventh grade, performed numbers from popular musicals as they learned choreography, singing techniques and a few pointers for “I Hope I Get It” from “A Chorus Line,” “Topsy Turvy” from Disney’s “Hunchback of Notre Dame”, and “You’ve Got to Pick A Pocket or Two” from “Oliver,” which they performed on Thursday for parents, guardians, and friends.

“Think about what you are singing,” Camp Director Amy Seaman shared with the group. “Let us see it in your faces. Sell it to me.”

The campers also learned tips from Clarkston High School Drama Club members.

Seaman added the kids really grew during the four days.

“Some came in shy and by Wednesday they are more outgoing,” she said.