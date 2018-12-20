Outstanding principal

Teachers and staff at Bailey Lake Elementary congratulate their principal, Glenn Gualtieri, on his award. Photo by Phil Custodio

BY PHIL CUSTODIO

Clarkston News Editor

Glenn Gualtieri, principal of Bailey Lake Elementary, was surprised with the Michigan Elementary and Middle School Principals Association 2018 Outstanding Practicing Principal Award at the association’s winter conference in Traverse City.

He was surprised again on Dec. 11, this time by teachers, staff, and former and current students at his school offering a congratulatory breakfast.

“I’m not one to be tricked twice,” Gualtieri said. “You guys are awesome.”

“We’re thrilled,” said Kathy Noble, teacher and an organizer of the surprise get-together. “He keeps us motivated, he writes poetry, he senses when things are rough, and puts the gavel down when needed. He’s a really good communicator and we love him.”

The award recognizes outstanding principals whose contributions to the profession are exemplary and recognized by their peers and communities.

“Glenn Gualtieri is one of finest principals I have ever had the opportunity to work with,” said Superintendent Shawn Ryan. “His dedication to the well-being of his students and his uncompromising drive to support learning for all children is second to none.”

Gualtieri has been the principal of Bailey Lake Elementary since 2006 and earned his Bachelor’s from Western Michigan University and his Master’s degree from Michigan State University.

“We are fortunate to have Glenn as part of our leadership team and look to many more years of his service to Clarkston Schools and Bailey Lake Elementary, “Ryan said. “Glenn makes everyone he comes into contact with feel both appreciated and respected; there is a sense of caring in everything that he does. When Glenn works with his students, there is constant attention to building and nurturing a relationship and his ability to be present in the moment shines through. Glenn has been a major force in bringing positive change to Clarkston in academics and Whole Child supports.”

“I feel we do what’s best for kids every day,” Gualtieri said. “We have great people to support that here in the building and central office.”