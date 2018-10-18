Campbell-Richmond Unit 63 and American Legion Auxiliary are collecting items for a Troop Packing Party on Wednesday, Nov. 14, at 6 p.m.

Supplies are needed for a Clarkston soldier and his unit, including toiletries, black or green socks, sunscreen, body wash, lip balm, instant soup, snacks and hard candy, and music on USB drives.

Donations can be dropped off before Friday, Nov. 9, at American Legion Post 63, 8047 Ortonville Road; Independence Township Senior Community Center, 6000 Clarkston Road; Washington Management, 20 W Washington Street, Ste #15; and Keller Williams, 8031 Ortonville Road.

For more information, call 248-892-1203 or check the American Legion Post 63 page on Facebook.