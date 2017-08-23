Paint event Rocks

Clarkston Rocks is holding a community rock painting event at Picasso’s Grapevine Thursday, Aug. 24 from 2-4 p.m.

Picasso’s generously donated their space and painting supplies for this event!!

“I live right near town and I see kids and adults looking for rocks all of the time,” said Kim Berry, one of the Clarkston Rocks organizers. “It is great. I was recently waiting at a corner and a grandpa with his two granddaughters crossed in front of me, heading towards town, carrying a large painted rock and a bag of many more to hide. This brought me so much joy just to see this in person. Clarkston Rocks is something this community has been looking for to participate in and it is a very simple and virtually free, way to spread a kind word, smile or sweet piece of art.”

She added they never know how many rocks are out there at a given time.

“It has been a great outdoor adventure over the summer which will continue into early fall, once the leaves begin to fall and the temperatures drop,” Berry said.

We would love to continue it next summer as well.”

Check out more information on the Clarkston Rocks Facebook page.