Parent/youth program

Clarkston Area Youth Assistance hosts a Strengthening Families Program for parents and youth 10-14 years old on Mondays, April 9-May 21, 5:30-8 p.m., Sashabaw Middle School, 5565 Pine Knob Lane.

Register for the free, seven-session program at https://novicc-strengtheningfamilies.eventbrite.com.

The program includes dinner, prizes, and sibling child care upon request. It includes a skills-building curriculum to prevent adolescent substance abuse and other behavior problems, strengthen parent/youth communication skills, and increase academic success in youth

Call 248-623-4313 for more information.