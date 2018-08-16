Parking app live

The Passport parking payment app is operational in Clarkston’s Washington and Main street parking lot.

The app allows drivers to use their phones to pay or extend their parking fees, said City Manager Jonathan Smith.

“It’s up and running and has been used 73 times already,” Smith said. “It’s quickly gaining traction.”

The Passport parking enforcement app is also up, allowing enforcement officer Don Davis to electronically issue and track parking tickets, Smith said.

In the month of July, 3,000 visitors parked in the Washington and Main lot, paying $7,161 in parking fees. Parking tickets issued in the city in July totaled 186, for a total of $5,060.