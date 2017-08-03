Parking demo success





BY PHIL CUSTODIO

Clarkston News Editor

One idea considered a “no brainer” by the city Parking Committee already had a trial run.

Organizers of Harmony in the Park last Wednesday tried out new parking at Depot Park, changing it from parallel to angled.

“It was a very much an impromptu thing,” said City Manager Jonathan Smith at the July 26 Parking Committee meeting.

Cory Johnston of Clarkston Cultural Arts Council asked if they could try angled parking to fit more cars.

“They started it and everybody followed suit,” Smith said. “We counted 22 cars, versus 11-13, so we doubled the number of cars.”

With angled-parking lines painted, they could get up to 27 spots, adding 14 to the total, the city manager said.

The cost would be $300, for seal coat and striping.

“I think we all agree it’s a no brainer,” said committee member Rick Detkowski. “It adds 14 spots – better than zero.”

The next step would be a crosswalk and other markings on Depot Road, Detkowski said.

The Parking Committee, which also includes Mike Besch, Jason Kneisc, Eric Lines, Kay Pearson and Jennifer Radcliff, voted unanimously to recommend angled parking to the City Council.

Unanimous recommenda- tions also include allow parking on the city-owned easement on the south side of White Lake Road, removing the “no parking” signs to create 44 spots, contingent on RCOC approval.

The committee also recommends pursuing an agreement with Clarkston Community Schools for public parking in the back lot at Renaissance High School

“It’s a really nice lot – two blocks from downtown,” Pearson said. “A hundred spots, potentially.”

Removing some of the permit parking in the city-owned Washington and Main street parking lot would also free up spaces for the public.

Smith said he took an informal survey and has never seen more than half used.

“It’s appalling to see those spots unused,” he said.

Smith said some have legitimate reasons for permits, and a paid-parking kiosk could be programmed to include parking passes.

Feedback from residents regarding valet parking at Washington and Main have been almost all negative, Detkowski said.

“I think that’s premature to do that,” he said.

Many details for the paid parking kiosk at Main and Washington still have to be worked out, he said. Issues include how much to charge, enforcement, hours, and cost.

“I don’t think our job is to try to squeeze blood from a turnip,” Kneisc said. “It should be part of a comprehensive parking solution.”

In a split vote on April 10, City Council decided “a portion and/or component of the parking issue will be solved by paid parking revenue,” and the city’s 2018 budget includes $8,000 for a parking kiosk.

Revenue from the lot is needed to pay for asphalt replacement in city parking lots, Smith said.

“When it’s time to replace a parking lot, we don’t have money set aside for that,” the city manager said. “The only way to dig out of that is, we go to residents, not the people who come to town.”

Kneisc, also a member of the city council who voted against paid parking, said he would gladly pay, for a vibrant downtown.

“I guarantee housing prices for the village are more stable than other areas,” he said.

City ordinances require downtown businesses to provide parking, or pay a fee instead.

According to zoning ordinance 20.02, the payment would be set by city council resolution after consultation and review by city engineers and planners. This resolution was never made, and parking deferment fees have not been collected in 15-18 years, Smith said.

Pearson said she remembers routinely paying parking deferment fees.

“It was part of my budget. It made sense,” she said.

If they had been collected, the city would have had a pool of revenue to draw from, Detkowski said.

“We have to do something to make up for that,” he said.

Reinstating the fee would be a budgetary disaster for local small businesses, Smith said.

“Going back would be really difficult,” he said. “A number of business would flat out leave.”

An updated deferment plan could charge monthly, instead of all up front, he said.

The Parking Committee will discuss parking on E. Washington Street and permit parking in the city-owned Main and Washington lot at its Aug. 2 meeting, 6:30 p.m. at City Hall.

The committee will meet on Aug. 9 to finalize their recommendations for City Council, which will meet on Aug. 14.