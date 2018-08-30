Parking fund not for patrols, city says

BY PHIL CUSTODIO

Clarkston News Editor

City Council considered but declined a proposal to spend $10,000 in parking meter funds for more police patrols to slow speeders on Holcomb Road and M-15.

“Is this a proper use of the parking fund – no, it is absolutely not,” said Council member Jason Kneisc.

“It should not come from the parking fund – that’s pretty clear,” said Mayor Pro Tem Susan Wylie.

When setting up paid parking in the city parking lot at Main and Washington, City Council approved using proceeds for new parking, and street, sidewalk, and parking maintenance, said City Manager Jonathan Smith.

Smith proposed increasing patrols for a year, until more permanent speed humps and electronic “your speed is” signs become available.

“Concrete speed humps are recommended (by the city engineer),” he said.

Two speed humps on Holcomb between Washington and Miller, 10-12 feet wide with crosswalks on top, would cost $40,000-$80,000, the city manager said.

The patrols, contracted with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office at $67.58/hour for four hours per week, would be dedicated to speed patrol, he said.

The math didn’t add up for Council member Joe Luginski – the $10,000 would fund about 26 minutes of extra patrols a day on Holcomb and Main.

“The problem is M-15 is a designated truck route for MDOT,” Luginski said.

City Council previously discussed adding stop signs on Holcomb Road at Washington and Surrey. The Road Commission for Oakland County, which has jurisdiction over part of the Holcomb and Washington intersection, would oppose a four-way stop there.

Also, the city engineer does not recommend stop signs at Holcomb and Surrey, saying it could create a false sense of security for pedestrians crossing the street, Smith said.

Kneisc called for more explanation from the city engineer, as well as consideration of other new ideas, such as breaking Holcomb Road into two sections with the break between Miller and Washington.

“A real radical idea – cut Holcomb in half,” he said.

Council member Rick Detkowski proposed a resolution to approve the $10,000, but rescinded it after discussion in favor of looking more into speed humps and electronic signs.