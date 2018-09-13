The city Parking Fund collected $6,646 in parking fees in August from 2,828 patrons in the Washington and Main parking lot, said City Manager Jonathan Smith.
City wide, 240 parking violation tickets were issued in August, for a total of $6,460. By vote of the City Council, parking revenue raised can only be used for the improvement of parking, roads and sidewalks within the city, Smith said.
The city Parking Fund collected $6,646 in parking fees in August from 2,828 patrons in the Washington and Main parking lot, said City Manager Jonathan Smith.
“240 parking violation tickets were issued in August, for a total of $6,460”
This means that 240 (or more) people will be finding other places to eat and shop… nice job punishing customers.