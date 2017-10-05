Parliamentary training

Michigan Municipal League will lead a Parliamentary Procedure Training session for members of City Council, Planning Commission, Zoning Board of Appeals, Historic District Commission, and office staff, Monday, Oct. 30, from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at Clarkston Independence District Library.

Topics will include public meeting procedures, public input at meetings, Freedom of Information Act, and Open Meetings Act.

The public is welcome to attend.

“I think it’s important we all play from the same rule book,” said Mayor Steven Percival. “We should all be professional and know all we can about it.”