Party for the troops

Our Lady of the Lakes students Brady Burton, James O’Kane Parisi, Dayanara Martinez, Sophie Johnson, and Brooklyn Robak assemble care packages for troops overseas. Photo by Phil Custodio

In lieu of a classroom Christmas party, students at Our Lady of the Lakes collected items and packed 150 boxes for troops overseas, Dec. 22.

“This is all possible by teaming up with the Desert Angels,” said third grade teacher Ashley Sumner.

They worked with Desert Angels, local organization started in 2001, to pack and ship Miracle Boxes, named in honor of PFC Joseph Miracle of Ortonville, who gave his life defending his country. The boxes are packed with items not provided by the U.S. government.

It was the fifth packing party at OLL and so far they have shipped over 625 boxes to the troops. Each box costs $15 to ship so students also collect donations, Sumner said.

“We had 50 filled stockings leftover and dropped them off at the Michigan Veterans Center in Detroit,” she said.