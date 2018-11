Patricia A. HEARD

HEARD, Patricia A.; of White Lake; Nov. 24, 2018; age 72; wife of Bob for 51 years; mother to Doug Heard, Deborah (Gordon) Rushlow, Darrell Heard & Kimberly Melletat-Yencer (Jeff) Yencer; grandma of Megan, Kristen, David Rushow & Isabella and Aubree Yencer; sister of Dennis (Linda) Nicely; preceded in death by parents Lenny & “Helen” Evelyn Nicely. A memorial gathering will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Memorials may be made to MI Humane Society. Online guest book www.wintfuneralhome.com