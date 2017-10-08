Patricia Ann TRULU

TRULU, Patricia Ann; of Clarkston; October 7, 2017; age 80; beloved wife of John for 60 years; mother of Michael “Kevin” (Rhonda) Trulu, Kimberly (Robert) Wulff & Gregory (Meribeth) Trulu; grandma of Winona (Michael), Cassandra (Calvin), Brianna, Patricia “Gabrielle” (Matt), Makayla (Travis), Daniel, Andrew, Rachel, Elise; great grandma of Mason, Michael, Colby; preceded in death by her parents George & Sylvia Schroeder and her brothers Robert & Roland Schroeder. Patricia had been employed at the Oakland County Sheriff’s Dept. as a dispatcher & was known as “The General”. She enjoyed traveling & feeding the wildlife, her “critters”. Patricia will be remembered for her famous German potato salad, loved her family trips to Myrtle Beach & was the most generous soul you could ever meet.  Friends may visit at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Wednesday 3:00 pm – 9:00 pm. Funeral service Thursday 10:00 am at the funeral home. Interment Thursday 12:30 pm Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Associations.

