Patrick M. McBRIDE

McBRIDE, Patrick M.; of Fenton; formerly of Clarkston; January 29, 2017; age 74; husband of Sharon for 53 years; father of David (Erin), Jeffrey (late Vickie) & Christopher; grandpa of Kyle, Haleigh, Justin (Nicole), Shane, Dawson & Emerson; great grandpa of Jenna & Kane; brother of Michael (Sue) & Jerry (Lynn). Pat enjoyed wintering in FL. He spent much of his time after retirement on the computer and investing. Memorial Service Thursday, February 2, 2017 at 12 p.m. at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston where friends may visit Wednesday, 3:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. Memorials may be made to American Heart Association. Online guestbookwww.wintfuneralhome.com