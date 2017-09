TALAGA, Paul Joseph of Clarkston; suddenly September 18, 2017; age 58; son of Stanley (the late Latitia) Talaga; brother of David (Ann) Talaga. Cemetery service with military honors Monday, September 25, 2017 at 12:30 pm at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly. Arrangements entrusted to the Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Online guest book www.wintfuneralhome.com