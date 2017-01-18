Paul R. ERICKSON

ERICKSON, Paul R.; of Clarkston; suddenly January 15, 2017; age 70; preceded in death by his parents Leo & Grace Erickson; brother of Roger (Janet) Erickson, Mark (Carol) Erickson & David (Rene) Erickson; uncle to many; dear friend of Elena Quezada & Fred Hubbard. Paul graduated from Clarkston High School Class of 1964. Paul earned his Bachelor’s Degree from Western Michigan University. He served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam and retired from General Motors Lake Orion Plant. Friends may visit Friday 3-5 & 7-9 pm at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston with a Scripture Service at 7:30 pm. Funeral Mass Saturday, January 21st at11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church, Waterford. Online Guestbookwww.wintfuneralhome.com