Pay-to-park in June?

BY PHIL CUSTODIO

Clarkston News Editor

Paid parking could come to downtown before the start of summer, if a plan by the city Parking Committee comes to fruition.

Committee member Jason Kneisc proposed a pilot paid-parking program in the city lot at Main and Washington streets, during the April 20 committee meeting.

“Baby steps, to ease into paid parking, using the lot as a learning tool for future related efforts,” reported committee member Rick Detkowski at the April 24 City Council meeting.

Clarkston Parking Committee, made up of council members Detkowski and Kneisc, Erich Lines, Jennifer Radcliff, Kay Pearson, and Leanna Haun, with Cara Catallo as Clarkston Historic Commission liaison, will meet on Wednesday, May 3, at 6:30 p.m., at city hall.

They will discuss when and how much to charge for parking, and purchase of a used “starter kiosk” and other costs, with a proposed start date of June 1.

Topics will also include plans for potential revenue from paid parking, such as creating an escrow fund for specific purposes, and giving back a percentage to businesses; parking striping on Church Street; and door-to-door surveying of downtown residents.

“Ask if they (Church Street residents) want parking completely off their street,” said Mayor Steven Percival. “There should be no parking, or allow parking – permit parking would be difficult to oversee and manage, in my opinion.”

The committee will report its findings to City Council, which has the final decision, in May.