More pay-park tweaks

City Council voted 5-1, Monday, to limit parking in the city’s Main and Washington lot to two hours during free-parking times and reinstate 10 permit-parking spaces.

Council member Rick Detkowski voted “no.”

“It’ll create a headache for Jonathan (Smith, city manager),” Detkowski said. “Management would be a nightmare.”

Limiting all free parking to two hours defeats the purpose of relieving employee parking in the Depot Park lot, said Mayor Steven Percival.

“We wanted to balance the lot down here and up there for employees,” Percival said. “This lot (by Depot Park) is jam packed.”

Both lots are owned by the city.

A motion to charge $100 for the parking permits was defeated, 3-3. Percival and Council members Sharron Catallo and Sue Wylie voted “yes.” Council members Detkowski, Eric Haven, and Jason Kneisc voted “no.”

Paid-parking hours at Main and Washington are 4-9 p.m., Monday-Friday; 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Saturday; free on Sunday.