Pet care camp

BY JESSICA STEELEY

Clarkston News Staff Writer





Clarkston kids learned how to care for animals at Little Vet School Camp last week.

Instructor Tracy Liddle explained kids get to pick out a stuffed dog to keep on the first day. Then, name and practice on them.

Using their dogs, the kids learned how to treat wounds, put on a cast and split, how to remove ticks, and how to give medicine.

Liddle said they also learn about other animals, such as cats and birds, and they’re taught the difference between wild and domestic animals.

“It’s a fun camp. The kids love it. They don’t want it to end,” Liddle said.

On the last day of camp they had a graduation ceremony and invited parents to watch the kids get a certificate showing they’ve completed Little Vet School.

The veterinary camp was put on for the first time this year and is open to children ages 5-12 years-old through Clarkston Community Education.