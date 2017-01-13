PFC Andrew Clayton BERG

BERG, PFC Andrew Clayton; of North Carolina, formerly of Waterford; unexpectedly January 6, 2017; age 27. Husband of Colleen Berg; son of Mark and Kelly Berg; brother of Nicholas Berg; son in law of Sue Leek and Matt Dubey and Fred and Wendy Leek; grandson of Martha and the late Roy Berg and Susan Romain. Brother in law of Brittany Leek, Heather (Blake) Scheller; uncle of Mila Solis. Andrew graduated from Waterford Kettering Class of 2007. Friends may visit Monday 3-9 pm at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Funeral ServiceTuesday 10 am at the funeral home. Full Military Honors will follow at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly. Online Guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com