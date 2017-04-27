PHIL IN THE BLANK: The past can hurt

Phil in the Blank columns through the past few years have well documents my efforts to be healthier, lose weight, run faster and farther, etc.
One thing I’ve learned throughout the whole experience is the futility of looking backwards. Worrying about overindulging for the holidays doesn’t help anything, and since eating is a coping mechanism, can actually hurt the effort.
Only what happens now and in the future matters. So it’s always the first day of a healthy lifestyle, since changing the past is impossible anyway.
That’s the sort of thinking I heard at Monday’s City Council meeting. Not about losing weight, since everyone up there seems in decent enough shape.
But in the rezoning request discussion about 42 W. Washington, when Mayor Steven Percival responded to property owner Ed Adler pointing out perceived differences in city treatment of his versus requests from business owner Curt Catallo.
The mayor said the current council was seated in November and they can’t argue what happened in the past.
The mayor noted there are other recourses, referring to the courts, and he’s right.
The court can and will consider what happened in the past when making its decisions. It already has.
In the 59 S. Main Street lawsuit, filed by CBC Joint Venture against the city, the judge found the city’s denial of a rezoning request for a restaurant to be arbitrary. It ruled the city singled out the plaintiff’s property “to apply different standards as applied elsewhere in the area. Defendant’s decision to do so is arbitrary and capricious and not based on any legitimate rational reason.”
The city’s case against rezoning 59 S. Main, the Sutherland Building, was partly based on the slippery slope argument, which was also applied to the Washington property request, next to the Mills.
No one on City Council can change the past, of course. But what happened then makes a huge difference when making decisions now. A judge might think so, anyway.
The Mayor is not quite correct. The City can address the problems that occurred in the past by preventing them from happening again and by learning from what they have done, or not done, in the past.
The city refuses to talk about present or past legal issues, set new policies based on the legal outcome, or write ordinances and requirements that would help remove the arbitrary and capricious nature of many city government decisions.
The city challenged a property owner for removing trees and overgrowth. Months later and reportedly in excess of $30,000 in legal bills, they came to a settlement to plant 10 trees. The city representative that started the issue refused to sign the agreement. The city still does not have a tree ordinance to address this issue whether in the historic district or not.
Other people want to move to the Village of Clarkston and build a house. They receive different information depending on who they talk to in the city offices and after more than 6 months, still don’t know what they can build or where it can be located on the property they already purchased.
The Historic District Commission says they must follow the law but when asked what the law is, can’t provide an answer.
This goes on every day on seemingly every issue. The city can’t even agree on their name. The City of the Village of Clarkston by Charter and law, the City of Clarkston by city business cards, stationary, Facebook page and DPW equipment.