Phyllis E. DAIGLE

DAIGLE, Phyllis E.; of Clarkston; unexpectedly March 31, 2017; age 78; wife of Ralph for 54 years; mother of Robyn (Dennis) Frantz, Jeff (Denise), Keith (Tina), Renee (Doug) Kotula, Paula (John Wiitanen) Daigle; grandma/nema of Kaitlyn, Nathan, Kylie, Brittnee, Isabella, Danielle (Caleb), Sydney, Marisa, Adrianna; sister of Lee (Gloria) Alati, Fred (Diane) Alati, Angie (late James) Stafford; sister in law of Lloyd, late Tim (Pat), Sharon, Mike (Betsy); many nieces, nephews, cousins. Friends may visit at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Friday, April 7, 2017 at 3:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. concluding with a Celebration of Life Service. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com