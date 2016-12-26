Phyllis Marie KNIGHT

KNIGHT, Phyllis Marie “Phid”; of Clarkston formerly of Dearborn; December 25, 2016; age 87; preceded in death by her husband Lowell “Pat” & infant daughter Jackie; mother of Raymond Knight, Karan (Jack) Hornbuckle & Russ (Linneya) Knight; grandma of Haven, Jason, Douglas, Jennie, Shana & Jori (Jason); great grandma of Everleigh; sister of Nancy (Clem) Campbell; sister in law of Carol (late Leonard) Poynter. Phyllis retired from Sears as a supervisor. Her favorite loves in life were her family & chocolate. Funeral service Wednesday, December 28, 2016 at Noon at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston where friends may visitWednesday 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Private interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Forecast for Life Church. Online Guestbookwww.wintfuneralhome.com