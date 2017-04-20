Planners against rezoning Mills neighbor

Ed Adler, one of the owners of the property, describes the commercial history of 42 W. Washington Street to the Planning Commission. Photo by Phil Custodio

BY PHIL CUSTODIO

Clarkston News Editor

Clarkston Planning Commission voted, Apri l2, to recommend against rezoning 42 W. Washington from R2 residential to village commercial.

“By rezoning this, it would have an adverse affect on houses to the west,” said Commissioner Frank Schoebel, who voted against recommending the rezoning along with commissioners Eric Haven and Elizabeth Rogers.

“I think its clear – there’s just no reason to do this at all,” Haven said. “It’s an extremely valuable property. It could be used in a residential way to enhance the neighborhood.”

Rogers was on the fence on the issue but, with commissioners Rob Bondy and Joe Luginski absent so requiring three votes to move anything along, voted with the majority.

About eight residents spoke against the rezoning proposal during a public hearing on the issue. No resident spoke in favor of it.

“It has always been the transition building between commercial and residential,” said resident Charlotte Cooper. “Historically, everything west of that building has been residential.”

“Clarkston has a uniqueness about it that draws people here,” said resident Kathy Sabol. “This would open up a dangerous door. Once we allow something like this, who’s to say it won’t happen more, once we set the precedent.”

Neighbors didn’t sign up to be next to a business, Sabol said.

“We’re a close knit community, a close community,” she said. “There are people begging to come in here. To put a business there, with the noise and traffic issues, I don’t think it’s fair.”

Property owners with Lehman Investment Co. want to use the property as a wedding and meeting place, in connection with its Clarkston Mills property.

In a presentation to the Planning Commission, developer Jim Eppink said rezoning is appropriate because the property has been part of the larger commercial property since its days as a Ford manufacturing plant in the 1930s.

“Historically, I think it appropriate to rezone this property,” Eppink said.

It was used for offices and other commercial uses before it was parceled off and a home built on it, he said.

Homes across the street are on pond-front property with a completely residential view, but on the south side, the property abuts a parking lot and is part of the historically commercial land, he said.

Holcomb Road resident Kim Avery said homes there are as residential as those on Mill Pond.

“I feel my house has a lot of value,” Avery said. “It’s somewhat insulting to those owning homes in that area.”

Ed Adler, one of the owners of the property, said the rezoning would square off the Mills commercial property.

“Every historic map we have shows it’s part of the original Mills property – part of the factory,” he said. “I don’t think we’re going to do anything injurious to this little town. I’ve spent my life here.”

They have owned the Mills property twice as long as Henry Ford and have been good caretakers of the property, he said.

“I don’t think we’ve done anything detrimental to the city. We have no plans to do anything detrimental to the city,” Adler said.

City Council, which next meets on April 24, has the final vote of the rezoning request.