Players bring comic mystery to stage





Clarkston Village Players’ presents “House on the Cliff” by George Batson, a comic mystery set in a house perched above the Great Lakes.

Lovely heiress Ellen Clayton blames herself for her father’s death and psychosis confines her to a wheel chair. When young Doctor Phillips shows up, he not only brings healing, but romance and intrigue in this twist and turn comic mystery. This light and amusing whodunnit begins with a sudden, violent murder and ends with a chilling, surprising climax. Directed by David Kramer and produced by Verne Vackaro, performance dates are March 3-4, 10-12, and 16-18.

Tickets are $15 Friday-Saturday; $13 Thursday and Sunday. Call 248- 425-5842.