Poolmart moving to Dixie

BY PHIL CUSTODIO

Clarkston News Editor

The story “Bowman to expand to north, south” in the Sept. 27 edition of the Clarkston News wasn’t clear about the fate of Poolmart & Spas, currently located in the expansion zone on M-15.

“People were asking if we’re going out of business,” said owner Jim Bishop. “We’re definitely not going out of business.”

Actually, they’re building a new store to move into. They broke ground on the new building at 6581 Dixie Highway next to Weingartz on Sept. 25.

“We’re starting fresh with a brand new building to better serve our customers while remaining part of the Clarkston community,” Bishop said.

They plan to move in March 2018, and will continue operations at the current location until then.

“We’re looking forward to staying in Clarkston and growing our business. We plan to be here a long time,” he said.

Bishop grew up in the pool and spa industry and has more than 35 years of experience. Poolmart began in 1980, with 37 years in the same location. After the move, Bowman’s will use the M-15 property for a used car sales center and display area, a larger dedicated internet sales area, and additional office space. The dealership will use property to the south on Dixie Highway, previously a restaurant, to expand its new-vehicle display area.

For more information on Poolmart & Spas, call 248-625-0729, and check out their website at www.poolmartspas.com, and their Facebook page.