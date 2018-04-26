Pothole work

With weather improving, Clarkston DPW is looking to fill potholes on city streets, using hot patch to fill holes when they are dry, at least 10 at a time.

“If you’re aware of a pothole needing immediate repair, feel free to call or email me,” said City Manager Jonathan Smith.

Contact the city at 248-625-1559 or smithj@villageofclarkston.org.

To report a pothole on a road maintained by the Road Commission for Oakland County, including South Holcomb and West Washington, call 877-858-4804 or visit www.rcocweb.org.