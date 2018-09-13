Pride in new fire stations

BY KIRSTEN ISBELL
Springfield Township Fire Chief David Feichtner is proud of the department’s two new fire stations.
“They’re incredible and a wonderful addition to the township,” Feichtner said.
They will have two open houses on Sept. 29, both from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., when the community can visit the new stations. They will be able to look at all of the equipment and meet the firefighters, with light refreshments provided.
Station 1 at 12800 Andersonville Road includes a tanker, ambulance, engine, and rescue vehicle. Station 3, 9482 Andersonville Road, includes a tanker, engine, utility truck, and fire safety trailer.
Both stations are equiped with a kitchen, common area, storage, laundry room, LED lights, and a room for workouts. In the future, they could include a dorm if the township decides to station them overnight.
The stations include wells, which allows the fire department to refill their tanker trucks if necessary when fighting a fire.
Springfield Township does not have any fire hydrants, therefore these wells are very important, Feichtner said.
Recently the STFD achieved an ISO 3 rating. Having their own source of water that was a large factor in receiving this high rating, he said.
“If you have an ISO rating of 1, 2, or 3 you get to put a badge on the trucks,” he said.
Station 3 is also used for a polling place. The building has a larger common area space in order to accommodate voters. It has an extended awning, an entrance and exit door in order to make it easy for voters, he said.
