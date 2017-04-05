Probate hearing, 5-3-17

state of michigan FILE NO:

probate court 2017-375, 935-DE

county of oakland

publication of notice of hearing

Estate of John Henry Johnson

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: including: Bobby Johnson, Barbara Johnson, Wilhemenia Johnson, Bud Johnson, Jr., and Linda Johnson whose address(es) is/are unknown and whose interest in the matter may be barred or affected by the following:

take notice: A hearing will be held on May 3, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at 1200 N. Telegraph Rd., Pontiac, MI 48341 before Judge Daniel A. O’Brien for the following purpose:

Petition for Probate Appointment of Personal Representative.

3/30/17

Timonty P. Flynn

6480 Citation Drive

Clarkston, MI 48346

248/625-0600