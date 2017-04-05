Probate hearing, 5-3-17

state of michigan FILE NO:
probate court 2017-375, 935-DE
county of oakland
publication of notice of hearing
Estate of John Henry Johnson
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: including: Bobby Johnson, Barbara Johnson, Wilhemenia Johnson, Bud Johnson, Jr., and Linda Johnson whose address(es) is/are unknown and whose interest in the matter may be barred or affected by the following:
take notice: A hearing will be held on May 3, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at 1200 N. Telegraph Rd., Pontiac, MI 48341 before Judge Daniel A. O’Brien for the following purpose:
Petition for Probate Appointment of Personal Representative.
3/30/17
Timonty P. Flynn
6480 Citation Drive
Clarkston, MI 48346
248/625-0600
state of michigan FILE NO: