Proposed Arby’s on Sashabaw

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

June 14, 2018

INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP

PLANNING COMMISSION

The Independence Township Planning Commission, Oakland County, Michigan, will hold a Public Hearing on:

Thursday, June 14, 2018 at 6:30 p.m.

At Independence Township Hall Meeting Room, 6483 Waldon Center Dr., Clarkston MI, 48347-0069, to consider the following:

PC File # 2018-007

Petitioner: Browning Development Solutions

Project Name: Arby’s

PETITIONER REQUESTS DEVELOPMENT OF THE PROPERTY AS PART OF THE SASHABAW TOWN CENTER OVERLAY DISTRICT PER

SECTION 9.04 OF THE ZONING ORDINANCE.

Part of Parcel # 08-22-402-002

1.21 Acres

C-1 Local Commercial

(Sashabaw Town Center Overlay District)

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN THAT THE ABOVE REQUEST MAY BE EXAMINED at the Township Building Department during regular business hours. Written comments may be sent to the Planning Commission c/o the Independence Township Building Department, 6483 Waldon Center Dr., P.O. Box 69, Clarkston, MI 48347-0069 prior to the Public Hearing/Meeting.

For further information call (248) 625-8111.

Barbara A Pallotta, Clerk

The Township will provide the necessary, reasonable auxiliary aids and services to individuals with disabilities at a public hearing/meeting upon advance notice in writing or by calling the Township Building Department (248) 625-8111.