Racers place at county meet

Athletes from around the county competed in the 33rd Gordie Richardson Annual Oakland County Seventh and Eighth Grade Track Meet at Clarkston High School, May 31. The girls from Clarkston Junior High finished the meet in 25th place with six points.

Eighth grader Claire Doty scored six points for Clarkston as she finished in third place in the shot put, 33-10.5. Eighth grader Adrienne Mills finished in 35th place, 24-5. Madie Carpentier finished in ninth place in the high jump, 4-08; and Sophia Fabrizio finished in 37th place in the long jump, 11-08. Kennedy Mareches and Alexandra Brigham finished in the top 20 in the 3,200-meter run. Mareches finished in 12th place, 13:21.53; and Brigham finished in 19th place, 13:44.23. Mackenzie Montagano finished in 36th place, 15:02.77; Jurney Harris, 100-meter dash, 14th place, 13.87; Elise Wilhelm, 1,600-meter run, 14th place, 6:00.4; Alexandra Brigham, 1,600-meter run, 28th place, 6:32.74; Lindsey Darnell, 400-meter run, 28th place, 69.65; and Claire Rau, 200-meter hurdles, 30th place, 34.00;

For relays, Wilhelm, Fabrizio, Izzy Hadley, Annika Jankowski finished the 1,600-meter relay in tenth place, 4:39.08; Mareches, Lillia Kurmaniak, Cate Cotter, Anneliese Lemieux finished the 3,200-meter relay in 15th place; 11:31.5; Montagano,Wilhem, Annika Jankowski, Kara Kelco finished the 3,200-meter relay in 19th place, 11:47.35; Harris, Ryan Bordogna, Natalie Patercsak, Alexandra Aris finished the 400-meter relay in 22nd place, 57.24; Fabrizio, Hadley, Katelyn Thierry, Crysta Gasiorowski finished the 800-meter relay in 27th place, 2:01.86; and Doty, Thierry, Rau, Averil Hepler finished the 400-meter relay in 31st place, 59.98.

The boys from Clarkston Junior High finished the meet in 30th place with five points. Eighth graders Tony Perez and Robert Long both scored points for CJH in the shot put event.

Perez finished in fifth place for four points, 39-10; and Long finished in eighth for one point, 38-00.5. Seventh grader Michael George finished in 34th place, 28.07. Nathaniel Smith finished in 16th place in the long jump, 16-03. Smith also finished in ninth place in the 800-meter run, 2:16.25.

Logan Sloan, Henry Poploski and Ethan Brock finished in the top 30 in the 3,200-meter run. Sloan finished in 23rd place, 12:04.11; Poploskie, 27th place, 12:05.75; and Brock, 28th place, 12:06.59.

Joey Taverna, 1,600-meter run, 17th place, 5:21.06; Nick Chrisekos, 400-meter dash, 25th place, 59.81; Robby Spencer, 200-meter hurdles, 28th place, 31.92; Nathan Hutchons, 200-meter hurdles, 29th place, 33.24; Austin Martinec, 400-meter dash, 35th place, 64.07; Colin Bastuba, 400-meter dash, 36th place, 64.23; and Mario Liles finished the 800-meter run in 41st place, 2:38.61.