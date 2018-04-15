Rachelle Lynn COX

COX, Rachelle Lynn; of TX formerly of Royal Oak & Clarkston; unexpectedly April 12, 2018; age 28; daughter of Jamie (late Jeff) Cox; sister of Greg (Brittney) Briggs & Kimberly Cox; aunt of Zachary & Dylan; granddaughter of Geneva (late Oliver) Cox, Judy Briggs & Allen Briggs; niece of Jim (Maryo) Cox, Fred (Sheila) Schaller, Kirk (Jen) Briggs & Josie Briggs; her beloved dog, Bear. Friends may visit at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Tuesday 3:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. Funeral Service Wednesday, April 18, 2018 at 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to https://www.gofundme.com/rachelle-cox. Please leave an condolence or memory by visiting the online guest book at www.wintfuneralhome.com