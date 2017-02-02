Ranked top in the state

BY WENDI REARDON PRICE

Clarkston News Sports Writer

Cagers showed reasons why they are currently ranked No. 1 in the state as they remained undefeated as they beat two OAA Red league foes last week.

“Wins are always good,” said Dan Fife, long-time head coach for Clarkston Boys Varsity Basketball.

The Wolves finished the week with a 77-40 win over Bloomfield Hills last Thursday. Bloomfield opened with the first basket but the Wolves shot back and finished the first half with a 45-17 lead.

“They played extremely hard,” Fife said about Bloomfield. “We just shot the ball extremely well. Often when you shoot well, you play better defense.”





Senior Dylan Alderson and junior Foster Loyer led the team with 27 points each. Loyer had ten assists and Alderson had eight rebounds. Sophomore Taylor Currie scored ten points during the win.

The boys opened the week with a 59-39 win over North Farmington, Jan. 24. Loyer led with 29 points and also set a new record for the amount of consecutive free throws at 119.

“They played us pretty well,” said Fife. It was a good game for us. It got a lot things out. It was a good league game and a good league win.”

He added the boys have the lead in the league as they start the next round of league games next week and play the teams again.

“Second time you play somebody is a little bit different,” Fife said. “The way high school sports are and the way technology is most people who play us know us. They have scouted us. My thought is just play the best you can. Don’t take plays off. Sometimes you don’t scout that. We are still early in the season. Just keeping your focus on the important things – playing hard and playing smart, think about your team and what you have to do to be successful.”

Fife also reflected on being ranked No.1in Michigan according to the Associated Press.

“It’s an honor, but you can’t get caught up in it,” he said. “It’s not the end of the season and those things change so much. There is so much that goes into ball games, not only at the high school level but the college and the pro levels.”

He added the boys still have challenges coming up with eight games left in the regular season before playoffs begin.

“The biggest challenge is don’t get comfortable with who you are, don’t get full of yourself,” Fife said. “It’s a competitive game and either we are No. 1 or No. 10 every team we play is very competitive. You go in the game to compete and forget the record. It means nothing.”

The Wolves (12-0, 4-0 OAA Red) opened this week on Tuesday as they hosted West Bloomfield. They are back home on Monday when they host Wayne Memorial.

They are on the road as they head to Troy Athens on Feb. 9 and North Farmington on Feb. 14.

JV begins at 5:30 p.m., varsity follows.

* * *

The Clarkston Boys Freshman Basketball team had two wins last week. They beat Bloomfield Hills, 49-40.

Jaiden Wasilk led the team with 17 points and Cole Donchez added 15 points and Nate Sesti added five points.

They also beat North Farmington, 44-29. They opened with a 17-4 lead and kept the momentum going. Wasilk led with 16 points during the game. Donchez had nine points and Sesti had six.

The JV team opened the week with a win over North Farmington on Jan. 24, 47-26. Desmond Mills-Bradley led with 11 points and Brock Henley scored ten.

The boys lost to Bloomfield Hills on Friday with a 49-45 loss putting their record at 9-2. The boys are back home on Monday when they host Wayne Memorial, 5:30 p.m. They are on the road until Feb. 17 when they host Southfield.