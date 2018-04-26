Ravenclaw team earns honors

Team Ravenclaw of Clarkston Elementary competed in the State Tournament at Michigan State University, April 14.

The Destination Imagination team members, including Jackson Fletcher, fifth grade; fourth graders Andrew Wilson, Anthony Dubeck, Caroline Fletcher, David Dubeck, and Katie Miller; and second grader Lucille Dubeck, have been meeting since October to compete.

In February, they traveled to Waterford Mott High School to compete at the Regional Tournament. They earned first place in the Instant Challenge, and overall earned a second place finish, which qualified them for the State Tournament.

Out of 18 teams in their category, Ravenclaw earned a second place finish in the Instant Challenge. For their Central Challenge, they used engineering and building skills to design a structure that could withstand weight being dropped on it. They were one of six teams to produce a structure able to withstand 180 pounds of weight dropped on it without breaking. Overall, they came home as a top 10 finisher, earning seventh place.