Raymond A. OLSEN

OLSEN, Raymond A.; of Clarkston formerly of Adrian; October 6, 2017; age 85; preceded in death by his wife Marion “ Toni”, daughter Kathie Olsen & granddaughter Angella Short; father of Cindy (John) Slade, Suzanne (late Greg) Olsen-Kunze & Elsa (Don) Garnier; grandpa of Mandie (Paul) Amesse, Jimmy Queen, Lisa Garnier, Nelsen Hibberd & Jasen Hibberd; also survived by 11 great grandchildren; brother of Elsa (Jim) Green & the late Fred Olsen. Ray served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He retired from General Motors in 1986 & was a member of Sons of Norway, Sam Hold Lodge 473 & American Legion Adrian Post 97. Friends may visit at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Tuesday 3:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m. & 7:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. Funeral service Wednesday 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment Ottawa Park Cemetery with military honors.

Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com