Raymond Arnold MANN

MANN, Raymond Arnold “Ray”; of Clarkston, formerly of New York City, New York; July 29, 2018; age 93; brother of George (late Elaine) Mann; uncle of Gail Mann-Bowser & Jennifer (Michael) Angus; great uncle of Jessica, Micah & Quinn. Ray served in the U.S. Army as a tank commander from 1944-1946. He earned his Bachelor’s Degree from Eastern Michigan and retired from Pan America Airlines. He enjoyed travelling the world. Family services have been held. Inurnment Lakeview Cemetery, Clarkston. Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Custom Hospice or Metropolitan Museum of Art. Online guest book www.wintfuneralhome.com