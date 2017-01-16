RAYMOND ERWIN KOENIG

KOENIG, RAYMOND ERWIN of Ortonville, Michigan formerly of St. Louis, Missouri; died January 14, 2017. He was 88. Born February 3, 1928 in St. Louis, Missouri to the late Arthur and Edna (nee: Starzinger) Koenig. He married the former Ruth Adams on August 7, 1954 in St. Louis, Missouri. She preceded him in death in 2014. He is survived by four children, Kathryn (David) Davis, Raymond (Pamela) Koenig, Karl (Marsha) Koenig and Karen (Joel) Neumeyer; 11 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; preceded in death by one brother, Arthur Koenig; one sister Florence Keiser. Raymond was a veteran of the U.S. Army-Korean Conflict. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 20, 2017 at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME-ORTONVILLE 135 South St., Ortonville. Pastor Steven Grafe, officiating. Interment will follow at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly with military honors provided by the U.S. Army. Family will receive friends on Thursday from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Lutherans for Life, St. John Lutheran Church, New Boston or St. John Lutheran Church, Rochester. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to www.villagefh.com